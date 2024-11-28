Zelensky Signs 2025 State Budget Bill Into Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the bill on Ukraine's state budget for 2025 into law.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal announced the signing via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The President of Ukraine has signed the law on the state budget for 2025. Defending our state remains the budget's priority. Financing the Security and Defense Forces, procurement and production of weapons, drones and equipment [will be key]. We are allocating UAH 2.23 trillion for this purpose. UAH 420.9 billion will go to social protection, UAH 217 billion to healthcare, and UAH 199 billion to education," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that next year's budget expenditures are planned at UAH 3.6 trillion, with projected revenues of UAH 2.05 trillion.

"The government clearly understands that we will pass the next fiscal year confidently. We have coordination between all branches of government and robust support from our partners," Shmyhal said.

On November 19, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025 in its second reading and as a whole.

Photo: President's Office