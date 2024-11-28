Nordic Fibreboard Announces Temporary Production Halt Due To Weather-Related Damage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordic Fibreboard announces that it has been forced to temporarily suspend production at its Pärnu factory due to a force majeure situation caused by weather conditions. Last week, extreme weather conditions caused excessive stress on the roof of our factory, resulting in structural damage.

The and safety of our employees is our top priority. Therefore, we have decided to halt production temporarily to thoroughly assess the situation and ensure safe roof repairs.

10 production days were planned before the start of the Christmas holidays. All customers affected by this temporary production stoppage have already been informed and we are actively working to find solutions.

We will provide further information regarding the production restart forecast as soon as possible.



