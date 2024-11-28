Cryptoautos Announces Launch Date For $AUTOS Token Sale: Merging Blockchain With Luxury Cars

(MENAFN- Chainwire) London, United Kingdom, November 28th, 2024, Chainwire

CryptoAutos , the world's first blockchain-powered luxury automotive marketplace, announces the launch of its native $AUTOS Token. Starting with a Fixed Price Community Launch on Fjord Foundry on December 3rd 2024, which will run for 3 days, followed by the Token Generation Event (TGE) and exchange listings in the coming weeks.

At the core of the CryptoAutos ecosystem, $AUTOS introduces blockchain-driven solutions for transactions, staking, governance, and user engagement. With a Community Launch model, the platform prioritises community-driven, decentralised token distribution over venture capital.

To mark the launch, CryptoAutos is offering a chance to win a Lamborghini Urus , showcasing its blend of blockchain innovation and luxury.

Transforming Luxury Car Ownership with $AUTOS

The $AUTOS token aims to redefine how people interact with luxury cars, offering flexibility, transparency, and security. It facilitates seamless transactions, removes traditional banking barriers, provides a native token for the upcoming RWA platform and enables participation in the Gold membership service for the marketplace.

Beyond transactions, $AUTOS empowers its community through decentralised governance, giving users a voice in shaping the platform's future. It also incentivises loyalty with discounts, exclusive offers, and potential rewards, while providing dealers with advertising solutions within the CryptoAutos ecosystem.

Through their luxury automotive marketplace, CryptoAutos is bringing to market one of the most powerful crypto to fiat off-ramps in the industry, giving real world utility to top tokens like, $BTC, $ETH, $BNB and many more. CryptoAutos has already generated over $58m in sales revenue to date through their automotive marketplace , and just recently completed the first ever car sale in $TON.

Setting a New Benchmark for Token Launches

CryptoAutos wants to raise the bar with its Community Launch model with Fjord Foundry, meant to ensure equal access and transparency for all participants. By allocating 110 million $AUTOS tokens through a public sale and securing up to $750,000 USDT in liquidity, the platform is prioritising a sustainable, community-driven approach over traditional VC funding.

Exploring the Future of Luxury on Blockchain

About CryptoAutos

CryptoAutos is the world's first blockchain-powered luxury automotive marketplace, offering a secure and transparent platform for purchasing high-value vehicles with cryptocurrency. By integrating Web3 technologies, CryptoAutos simplifies the buying process, providing a seamless experience for car enthusiasts and investors alike. Through its innovative $AUTOS token, CryptoAutos connects blockchain technology with real-world assets, creating a new standard for luxury ownership.

To participate in the $AUTOS public sale, users can head to Fjord Foundry on the 3rd of December –

For more information, users can visit the links below: