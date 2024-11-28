Registrations Now Open For The London Blockchain Conference 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain (LBC) is thrilled to announce that registrations are now open for 2025. Following the success of this year's Conference in May, which brought together over 5,000 participants both in-person and virtually across three days, LBC 2025 promises to deliver an even more impactful for leaders, innovators and blockchain enthusiasts.

Set to take place next year at Evolution London, the Conference will showcase cutting-edge developments, real world applications and the real potential of blockchain. It will feature a dynamic agenda with insightful keynotes, panel discussions and networking opportunities with industry experts. Attendees can gain insights and network with thought leaders to build the future of emerging tech and enterprise.

Alex Stein, Conference Director

said, "The London Blockchain Conference 2025 will offer unparalleled opportunities to learn and engage with the best minds in the industry. Building on the high-calibre speakers and attendees from this year's event, we are excited to bring together a diverse and vibrant community of experts and enthusiasts once again for the 2025 event."

Don't miss the chance

chance to be part of the conversation shaping the future of blockchain technology.

To register or for more information, please visit the London Blockchain Conference website .

About the

London

Blockchain

Conference

UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3



At the

London

Blockchain

Conference, we show how Blockchain

will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our

conference

is the best avenue to see blockchain

blockchain

innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from

blockchain

leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.



