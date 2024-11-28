Planethippo Unveils Comprehensive Digital Marketing Services For Small Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Marketing for small businesses

PlanetHippo announce the launch of new digital marketing services designed to help businesses create brand awareness and scale their operations effectively.

Carl Brook

OSWESTRY, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PlanetHippo, a leading provider of business solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new suite of digital marketing services, designed to help small and medium-sized businesses navigate the complexities of online growth and branding.

In response to the growing demand for accessible and effective digital marketing tools, PlanetHippo has developed a range of services aimed at boosting brand visibility and improving business performance. These services include social media scheduling, targeted advertising on platforms such as Google, Meta, and TikTok, as well as advanced SEO solutions, content creation tools, and backlink strategies to enhance online presence.

“The digital marketing landscape is evolving rapidly, and we recognize the challenges businesses face in staying competitive,” said Mike Harris, Founder of PlanetHippo.“With these new services, our goal is to provide practical and impactful solutions that empower businesses to reach their full potential. We're committed to being a reliable partner in their growth journey.”

Key features of the new services include:

Social Media Scheduling: Streamlining content posting to maintain an active online presence.

Targeted Advertising: Campaigns on Google Ads, TikTok, and Meta to reach audiences where they are most engaged.

SEO Solutions: Enhancing website rankings and visibility through tailored strategies.

GBP Ranker: Helping businesses optimize their Google Business Profiles for maximum local impact.

Content AI Tools: Simplifying content creation to meet modern marketing needs.

Backlink Strategies: Strengthening search engine performance with high-domain authority links.

These offerings are designed to address the unique needs of businesses at various stages of growth, whether they are just starting out or looking to expand their reach in a competitive digital marketplace.

PlanetHippo has a longstanding reputation for delivering innovative solutions tailored to the needs of its clients. With this expansion into digital marketing services, the company aims to further its mission of empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-changing digital world.

