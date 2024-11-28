Glamour Gala: A Dazzling Success
Date
11/28/2024 6:21:59 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – Arabian Center recently concluded the second edition of its signature event, Glamour Gala, a three-day extravaganza that celebrated the best of Arab and Middle Eastern fashion.
Over 100 pieces of the latest fashion wear were displayed by 8 fashion models during three spectacular runway shows daily at 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 8:00 PM from 22nd to 24th November at the Night Court. The dazzling lineup of renowned brands included Louzan, Ayla Moda, Fanan Fashion, Kiki Riki, New diva Lady, Alamani Atelier, Sara Plaza, Maison De Rose Perfume, Contessa, Mint n Lime, Orange, Nine West, and Aldo.
MENAFN28112024003092003082ID1108935814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.