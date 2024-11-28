Glamour Gala: A Dazzling Success

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – Arabian Center recently concluded the second edition of its signature event, Glamour Gala, a three-day extravaganza that celebrated the best of Arab and Middle Eastern fashion.

Over 100 pieces of the latest wear were displayed by 8 fashion models during three spectacular runway shows daily at 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 8:00 PM from 22nd to 24th November at the Night Court. The dazzling lineup of renowned brands included Louzan, Ayla Moda, Fanan Fashion, Kiki Riki, New Lady, Alamani Atelier, Sara Plaza, Maison De Rose Perfume, Contessa, Mint n Lime, Orange, Nine West, and Aldo.