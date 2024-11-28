US along with key Middle Eastern nations initiate efforts to bring end to conflict in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United States, along with key Middle Eastern nations, initiated efforts yesterday to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza, following the implementation of a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, confirmed that the U.S. would begin renewed efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza.



This move came one day after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. In an interview with MSNBC, Sullivan revealed that Biden planned to immediately engage regional stakeholders, including Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, and others, to push for a ceasefire in Gaza. Biden emphasized his goal of facilitating the release of hostages and preventing Hamas from remaining in control.



In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, focusing on collaborative efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. The two leaders highlighted the importance of supporting Lebanese state institutions to maintain Lebanon's sovereignty and security. Qatar welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, expressing hopes for a similar agreement to stop the Gaza conflict.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed Turkey’s readiness to contribute to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, showing satisfaction with the Lebanon ceasefire deal. Erdogan also indicated Turkey’s willingness to mediate efforts to end the violence in Gaza.



Meanwhile, Israeli sources revealed that Israel had requested Turkey’s mediation in negotiating a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas. This request was met with criticism from Israeli media, noting Erdogan's previous condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, which raised questions about his role in the mediation.

