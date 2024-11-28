Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Albania On Nat'l Day
Date
11/28/2024 5:09:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to President of Albania Bajram Begaj, congratulating him on the National Day of his country.
His highness the Crown Prince expressed wishes of good health to the president and further growth and prosperity for Albania and its people. (pickup previous)
sam
MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108935521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.