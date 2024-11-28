Karnataka Horror: Newborn Baby Flushed Down In Hospital's Toilet

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramanagara, Nov 28 (IANS) In a gruesome incident in Harohalli in Karnataka's Ramnagar district, a newborn baby was flushed down in a hospital's toilet.

According to police, the body of the baby was found inside the toilet located on the ground floor of the hospital.

When clogging in the toilet was noticed, the sweepers and plumbers were asked to fix it.

The incident came to light when the facility's staff were fixing clogging in the commode.

The cleaning staff identified something blocking the flow of water. Initially, they suspected it to be a cloth or waste material. However, they were shocked to find the body of the newborn there, according to police.

The body was extricated with equipment used for pulling out the materials clogging the toilets.

It is suspected that the baby was one or two days old.

The police suspected that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

The incident shocked the doctors, staff of the hospital and local people.

The police have sent the body for postmortem.

Police suspected that the accused might have tried to hide the birth of the baby.

The incident has triggered outrage among the public.

The police have launched an investigation into the case and started questioning in this regard.

The police were verifying the CCTV footage of the hospital for clues about the movement of accused persons.

The police stated that they had not received a complaint regarding the missing newborn baby and suspected that the mother was involved in the crime or the baby was brought here from some other place.

Details were awaited.

Earlier, a month-old baby girl was found dead in an overhead tank at her grandparents' home in Bengaluru on November 6.

The police suspected the involvement of the mother in the girl's death. The Surya City police had registered a case of murder and found that the mother accidentally killed the baby girl and dumped her body in the water tank.