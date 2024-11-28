Biden administration approves USD680M weapons sale to Israel after ceasefire

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has provisionally approved a USD680 million weapons sale to Israel, which includes precision munitions such as JDAM kits and small-diameter bombs, according to a report on Wednesday. This approval follows a briefing to Congress, which is a standard procedure before any public announcement, as reported by the Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The planned sale comes at a time when Israel and Hezbollah have initiated a fragile cease-fire. While the arms deal has raised concerns, US officials emphasized that there is no direct link between the sale and the cease-fire. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that one of the key reasons for agreeing to the cease-fire with Lebanon was to replenish Israel’s weapons stocks, citing delays in munitions deliveries. Netanyahu assured that these delays would be resolved soon, and Israel would soon receive advanced weaponry to enhance the security of its soldiers and strengthen its military capabilities.



US officials speaking to the Financial Times denied any explicit connection between the weapons sale and the cease-fire agreement, reinforcing that the deal was a routine matter. A spokesperson for the State Department declined to publicly confirm or discuss the specifics of the arms sale but reiterated that all defense transfers to Israel comply with the requirements of the Arms Export Control Act, the Foreign Assistance Act, and other applicable laws. The spokesperson added that such equipment is intended for Israel's internal security and legitimate self-defense.

