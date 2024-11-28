Connecting Stories With A Golden Thread At The Joburg Film Festival

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Joburg Festival (JFF) in partnership with the MultiChoice Group ( ) is proud to announce the theme for the highly anticipated seventh edition of the festival - 'The Golden Thread – Connected Through Stories'. Set to take place from 11 – 16 March 2025, the festival will explore the profound interconnectedness of our shared human experiences and the timeless value of storytelling.

Guided by the festival's tagline, 'Our Stories. Our Gold', JFF continues to embrace Joburg's identity as the“City of Gold”, with stories serving as the most precious treasures that illuminate our lives and reflect the collective wisdom of our diverse global communities.

Audiences are invited to explore the essence of connection as we celebrate 'The Golden Thread'-an elegant reminder of the ties that bind us all, a recurring symbol that represents universal themes, emotions and truths found within the world's most compelling stories.

"We are pleased to present 'The Golden Thread' as our theme for the next edition of the festival,” says JFF Founder Tim Mangwedi. “It represents the unbreakable link that storytelling forms between individuals, communities and cultures. Through our carefully curated selection of films, we aim to show how stories, much like threads, interlace to create a larger tapestry of shared human experience. This is a celebration o f connectivity, of learning from one another, and of recognising

the meaningful impact our stories can have on the world.”

The seventh edition will once again bring together filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences from across the globe to share their experiences and forge connections through the universal language of cinema. JFF remains committed to promoting diversity, inclusivity and the celebration of universal human stories.

The festival will feature over 60 local, African and international curated titles, including fiction and documentary feature-length films and shorts), with several notable world premieres already confirmed. A snippet of what's in store for film, art and culture lovers.

Starting here at home with Sebata, a gripping dark South African detective thriller directed by Norman Maake and Timmy the Kid , a rural-urban comedy from director Gray Hofmeyr, that boasts a star-studded local cast.

The Man Died i s a powerful adaptation of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka's harrowing prison memoir directed by Awam Amkpa. Set against the backdrop of Nigeria's civil war, the feature narrates a tale of resistance, courage and the indomitable human spirit.

Directed by Lebanese national Mahdi Fleifel, To a Land Unknown follows two Palestinian cousin friends as they strive to escape their desolate environment before it's too late and is shot across five countries.

Under the Volcano , directed by multi award-winning author Damian Kocur, depicts the story of a Ukrainian stranded in Tenerife, Spain, after a vacation, as they learn of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Haitian born, Paris based director Rauol Peck, chronicles the life of Enerst Cole's journey as the first black freelance photographer in apartheid SA.



Ernest Cole: Lost and Found illustrates Cole's career, peerless artistry, political strength and a moving end.

"The Joburg Film Festival is a celebration of the stories that bring us together, reflecting our shared humanity and the unique perspectives that make us who we are. At MultiChoice, we are proud to partner with the festival to spotlight the richness of African storytelling, highlighting its power to connect, inspire, and transform. Through 'The Golden Thread – Connected Through Stories,' we embrace the idea that stories are our greatest treasures, weaving communities and cultures together with purpose and passion" says Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment, MultiChoice.

In addition to the film programme, the festival will feature a robust industry programme in Joburg Xchange (JBX), incorporating JBX Business (market), JBX Talks and JBX Youth.

JBX BUSINESS

The JBX Market has experienced remarkable growth since 2022, with 165 participants currently registered making it the fastest-growing pillar of the film festival. The market attracts a diverse range of attendees, including exhibitors, producers, content creators, festivals, buyers and investors.

Early registration is still open for interested participants via the JFF website.

JBX TALKS - Made in Joburg for Africa and the World

JBX Talks at JFF 2025 celebrate the unifying power of storytelling and the thriving film industry in Johannesburg, which resonates across Africa and the globe. We position Johannesburg as a vibrant nexus of African narratives that transcend borders and captivate international audiences.

The three-day industry programme offers dynamic panels, in-conversations, masterclasses, workshops and networking events. Participants may expand their reach, refine their craft, and unlock new opportunities that elevate African film and television on the world stage.



Festival badges which provide access to JBX go on sale with an Early Bird discounted price from Tuesday, 3rd December.

JBX YOUTH

JBX Youth is a new addition to the industry programme, running parallel to JBX Talks and JBX Business. It builds on the festival's anchor pillar focussed on the youth, the Youth&Audience Development Programme that is targeted at aspiring and up and coming content creators and filmmakers.

This 3-day programme will cover a range of topics and issues with the aim of developing, skill, empowering and nurturing the next generation of filmmakers to ensure the long-term growth, sustainability and viability of the industry.

YOUTH&AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

This initiative focuses on emerging talent and aspiring filmmakers aged 18 – 35 with the aim of equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in the film and television industry.

The Programme will launch at the Kagiso Archives Centre in February 2025, with an intense two-day workshop, offering a range of activities including film screenings, director Q&As, skills-building practicals, filmmaker forums and mentorship opportunities within the community. The programme will conclude at JFF, with the JBX Youth initiative, providing youth filmmakers with further exposure to the tools and resources they need to advance their skills and careers.

The annual Young Voices Competition which forms part of the programme which celebrates the creative talents of young filmmakers in South Africa makes its return. Under the theme 'The Power of Sports in Film', submissions officially open on Tuesday 3rd December and entries will be accepted until mid-February 2025.

We believe that sports is a universal language, allowing everyone to participate at any level, whether competitively or just for the love of the game. The winner will be announced at the Golden Thread Gala awards ceremony in March 2025, with their film later showcased at the JFF Film Society later in the year.

Mark your calendars for 11 – 16 March 2025 and be part of the 7th edition of the Joburg Film Festival. For more information on programming, tickets and how to get involved, please visit our website at or follow us on social media for the latest updates.

Together, we create, share, and celebrate the stories that connect us all...





