Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Mauritania

11/28/2024 2:13:14 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent today, November 28, a cable of congratulations to the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania HE Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Peninsula

