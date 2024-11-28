Qatar Chairs Meeting Of OIC Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Agencies, Signs Makkah Convention

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar chaired yesterday the second ministerial meeting of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), hosted by the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA). It also signed the“Makkah Al Mukarramah Convention” specialised in anti-corruption law enforcement within OIC member states.



In his opening address, President of ACTA HE Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad emphasised the continued efforts to enhance cooperation and integration among OIC countries in combating corruption, which is a significant scourge and a real challenge to global security and peace, necessitating intensified efforts to develop effective strategies, programs, and action plans to eradicate corruption in all its forms and achieve sustainable development.





He stressed the importance of recognising that combating corruption is not merely about slogans or religious texts, but rather a comprehensive system based on values of justice, honesty, integrity, and transparency. It is not only a duty but also a social and collective responsibility that requires everyone -governments, institutions, and individuals- to work together earnestly to achieve a society characterized by integrity and transparency, thereby highlighting and empowering the role of civil society in this field.



Al Misnad pointed out that the OIC countries have achieved many accomplishments in combating corruption, whether through enacting necessary legislation and strengthening legal frameworks or establishing strong and effective regulatory bodies. However, challenges remain, and everyone must continue to work on enhancing integrity systems, transparency, and developing monitoring and accountability mechanisms.

He reaffirmed Qatar's keen interest in international cooperation and a participatory approach in combating corruption, and its commitment to strengthening international partnerships by signing numerous memoranda of understanding with regional and international institutions and bodies concerned with combating corruption. He indicated that following this participatory approach in preventing and combating corruption allows a comprehensive understanding of this destructive phenomenon.