Afreen Hyder Wins Silver At China Taekwondo Championship

Competing in the under-62kg category, Hyder lost a closely contested final to her Chinese opponent.

This achievement adds to Hyder's growing list of national and international accomplishments, bringing recognition to Kashmir on the global sports stage.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari was among the first to extended his congratulations to Afreen Hyder.

“It always gives me immense pleasure to see our young boys and girls showcasing their excellence and mettle in various fields on national and international platforms. My heartfelt congratulations to Afreen Hyder for achieving this milestone. I wish her continued success in her future endeavours,” Bukhari said.

Hyder will now participate in the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Challenge, which will be held in Wuxi, China, from December 3 to 9, 2024.

