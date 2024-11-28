Property Worth Rs 2 Cr Attached Under NDPS Act In South Kashmir's Anantnag

“Police in Srigufwara, Anantnag seized a double-storied residential house along with one Kanal of land, valued at ₹2 crore, belonging to Mohammad Amin Malik son of Ghulam Rasool Malik, a resident of Kanalwan. Malik, a habitual offender, involved in a case under FIR number 113/2021 at Police Station Srigufwara, where a substantial quantity of narcotic substances was recovered,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

This decisive action underscores unwavering commitment of J&K Police to eradicate the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking. Utilizing the provisions of the NDPS Act to attach properties linked to criminal activities sends a strong message, acting as a deterrent for those involved in the illegal drug trade, police said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now