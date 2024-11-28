Property Worth Rs 2 Cr Attached Under NDPS Act In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Date
11/28/2024 1:12:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant move to combat drug abuse, Police in Anantnag on Wednesday said to have attached property worth Rs 2 crores under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reinforcing their ongoing efforts against drug peddling networks.
“Police in Srigufwara, Anantnag seized a double-storied residential house along with one Kanal of land, valued at ₹2 crore, belonging to Mohammad Amin Malik son of Ghulam Rasool Malik, a resident of Kanalwan. Malik, a habitual offender, involved in a case under FIR number 113/2021 at Police Station Srigufwara, where a substantial quantity of narcotic substances was recovered,” a police spokesman said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
This decisive action underscores unwavering commitment of J&K Police to eradicate the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking. Utilizing the provisions of the NDPS Act to attach properties linked to criminal activities sends a strong message, acting as a deterrent for those involved in the illegal drug trade, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
2 Drug Peddlers Held In Srinagar, Contraband Seized
Drug Traffickers Endanger Public Safety: J&K HC
MENAFN28112024000215011059ID1108934732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.