Dr. Bruce Watkins: Your Trusted Hand Surgeon In Southeast Idaho

New York City, New York Nov 27, 2024

When it comes to hand surgery, patients deserve the best care available. Dr. Bruce Watkins, a fellowship-trained hand surgeon with over 11 years of experience, is dedicated to providing exceptional surgical solutions for a wide range of hand and upper extremity conditions. At Teton Hand Surgery, located in the heart of Southeast Idaho, he brings his extensive training and expertise to serve patients in the region and surrounding communities.

In his clinical role, he specializes in various hand surgery procedures, including endoscopic carpal tunnel surgeries, trigger finger repairs, mass removals, joint fusions, and treatment for conditions such as de Quervain's tenosynovitis, Dupuytren's disease, and carpal tunnel syndrome. His proficiency extends to repairing fractures of the elbow, forearm, wrist, hand, and fingers, as well as performing delicate microsurgical techniques for vascular and nerve repairs.

“I believe that every patient deserves personalized care and clear communication,” says Dr. Watkins.“My goal is not only to treat the condition but to ensure that each patient feels informed and comfortable throughout their treatment journey.”

Dr. Watkins' journey to becoming a renowned hand surgeon began with his academic achievements. He graduated from Bemidji State University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biology, followed by a Master's degree in Biochemistry from the University of North Dakota. He obtained his Doctorate of Medicine from the American University of the Caribbean and completed his general surgery internship at the University of Minnesota. His residency training at Marshfield Clinic in Wisconsin was followed by an orthopedic hand and upper extremity fellowship at the University of Colorado, where he honed his skills in advanced surgical techniques.

Having grown up in the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Watkins developed a love for the outdoors, which he continues to embrace today. He enjoys hiking, fishing, and sailing, activities that resonate with his passion for adventure and exploration. His dedication to teaching is evident in his history of mentoring students in various medical disciplines and his involvement in surgical education at regional meetings.

Dr. Watkins has made significant contributions to the field of hand surgery, including being the first surgeon in the United States to employ a new, revised headless compression screw. He has also achieved the distinction of being the first surgeon in South Dakota to perform a total wrist replacement. His commitment to excellence has earned him recognition as a leading specialist in local anesthesia surgery and CMC semi-arthroplasty cases.

At Teton Hand Surgery, patient care extends beyond the operating room. The practice accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, ensuring that patients receive the care they need without financial burden. For those without insurance or those seeking self-referred services, Teton Hand Surgery offers transparent flat-cost options, allowing patients to understand their financial commitments upfront. Additionally, the practice collaborates with Worker's Compensation Insurance providers to facilitate swift recovery and return to work for injured employees.

On a more personal note, Dr. Watkins is a devoted family man. He shares his life with his wife Sheila and their four children-Wyatt, Brynn, Beau, and Jake. Together, they enjoy outdoor adventures, including river floats and exploring backroads, while sharing their love for animals with a pack of dogs and a herd of horses.

For those seeking expert hand surgery in Southeast Idaho, Dr. Bruce Watkins and Teton Hand Surgery are ready to provide compassionate, skilled care.