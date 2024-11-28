Qatar Weather: Strong Wind, Chance Of Scattered Rain, And Relatively Cold Night

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Weather inshore until 6pm today, November 28, will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at places, and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind and expected thundery rain at places.
Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of strong wind, high sea and expected thundery rain.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 32 KT at times
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 25 KT, reaching to 34 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 4 - 8 ft, rising to 12 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km / 3 km or less during thunder rain.
Offshore, will be 5 - 9 km / 3 km or less with thundery rain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Area High Tide
- Low Tide
- Max
Doha
04:03 - 13:18
09:59 - 21:19
26
Mesaieed
05:57 - **:**
11:37 - 22:27
27
Wakrah
05:14 - 13:40
09:58 - 21:36
27
Al Khor
11:48 - 03:25
20:53 - 10:02
26
Ruwais
03:25 - 15:33
10:02 - 21:34
25
Dukhan
08:14 - 20:48
01:54 - 14:42
25
Abu Samra
07:13 - 19:49
02:01 - 13:49
26
Sunrise: 06:00 LT
Sunset: 16:43 LT
MENAFN28112024000063011010ID1108934678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.