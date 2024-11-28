Dubai Sports Council and ‘YoFit YoHealth’ launch community application

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: The Dubai Sports Council has announced the launch of the ‘YoFit YoHealth’ application for practicing sports and physical activity among members of clubs, academies, fitness centers and various members of society pursuing a healthy life and a healthy body.



This comes after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘YoFit YoHealth’ – a subsidiary of the Fastex Group, the Official Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Dubai Sports Council.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Vigen Badalyan, CEO of ftNFT Phygital Space and YoFit and YoHealth application, Soft Construct Group.



The initiative targets all ages and nationalities of Dubai’s community, to promote physical activity and well-being for all its residents and visitors, through the use of the pioneering application that includes diverse and exciting training programmes.



The application, which is a model of cooperation between the government and private sectors, also has modern paradigms and measurements of the extent the user has made progress so that they can be further motivated to raise their level of training and strive towards a healthier, active and energetic body in a fun atmosphere.



Among other things, the project also aims to bring AI-driven sports and wellness programmes to several schools across the UAE, encouraging a healthier lifestyle among the younger generation. The initiative will primarily focus on athletes and students, but will also extend to the wider community, promoting physical activity and well-being for all residents of the UAE.



The application is currently being used by more than 350,000 people, with a continuity rate of 61 per cent of participants. More than 110,000 persons make use of the application for more than 20 minutes a day.



The app can be accessed through the mobile app store. Other than staying informed about one’s health and motivating oneself to be physically active, one can also add personal information about one’s health status, weight, height, age, diseases, and more.



On the press of the ‘Start’ button on the device and the ‘Start Test’ button on the phone, the test will commence and the health data will be transferred. Based on the parameters, the equipment will systematically define body fat mass, muscle and bone mass, and factors. The results get instantly saved.



The application also tracks key metrics such as Body Mass Index (BMI) and Basic Metabolic Rate (BMR) while guiding the person on his or her general health. Based on these readings, the application creates a nutritional plan along with a special training program. The user will also receive daily tasks such as walking challenges, sleep reminders, and tips on how much water to drink to stay active and healthy.







MENAFN28112024007179015428ID1108934654