Jolanta Diaukštienė Elected As The Chair Of The Board Of Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas UAB
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 26 November 2024 Jolanta Diaukštienė, independent member of the Board, was elected the Chair of the Board of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB. The new three-member Board of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, which will serve for four years, was formed on 25 November 2024.
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see:
