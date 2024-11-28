عربي


Jolanta Diaukštienė Elected As The Chair Of The Board Of Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas UAB


11/28/2024 12:31:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 26 November 2024 Jolanta Diaukštienė, independent member of the Board, was elected the Chair of the Board of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB. The new three-member Board of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, which will serve for four years, was formed on 25 November 2024.

Additional information

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see:

Contact person:
Robertas Vyšniauskas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 659 38315
E-mail: ...



