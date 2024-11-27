Ukraine, Denmark To Introduce Fast-Track Mechanism For Investments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Denmark have signed a memorandum of understanding on the introduction of a fast-track mechanism for that will facilitate the entry of Danish businesses into the Ukrainian market.

This was announced by the of of Ukraine following the Danish-Ukrainian Business Forum in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine needs to increase private investment to ensure the rapid recovery of its economy. We are working to strengthen ties between Danish and Ukrainian companies and improve the business environment in the country. Today we have signed a memorandum that provides for the launch of a fast-track mechanism between our governments, which will act as a single point of entry to overcome the barriers faced by Danish companies and investors in Ukraine,” said Yuliia Svyrydenko.

The memorandum provides for regular meetings between the authorities of both countries and Danish companies to address challenges associated with conducting business in Ukraine. It also aims to establish a continuous dialogue between the governments to find solutions.

Morten Bødskov, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark, has stated that Danish companies are prepared to contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts and to share their experience in a range of areas, including green energy and the strengthening of critical infrastructure.

The document is a follow-up to the memorandum signed between the governments of Ukraine and Denmark in April 2024. It provided for new financing of around EUR 40 million for the Danish investment fund EIFO and an additional EUR 380 million to support critical infrastructure.

As reported, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the allocation of EUR 130 million for the production of Ukrainian drones and missiles.