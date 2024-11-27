Chinese President Affirms Support For Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday affirmed support for the just cause of the Palestinian people and their struggle to restore their legitimate rights.

The Chinese president, in a message of congratulations to the UN marking the international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people, expressed backing for granting full membership for Palestine in the UN and called for holding an international conference that should be, as he said, "broader, more credible and effective" to address the Palestinian issue.

The official Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted the president as saying that the Palestinian cause "is the core of the Middle East issues," mentioning priorities such as implementation of the relevant UN resolutions and ceasing fire as soon as possible.

The basic avenue for resolving the crisis lies in the two states solution, boosting the political settlement and establishing the Palestinian state with full sovereignty, with East Jerusalem as its capital until the 1967 borders, he stressed. (end)

