Israeli warplanes launch major assault on Beirut

(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes launched a major assault on Beirut, marking the most violent since the conflict began. The raids targeted the southern suburbs of the capital, with reports of a significant explosion heard in the Basta al-Fawqa neighborhood. The Israeli military stated that the were focused on Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Beirut and the Litani River area in southern Lebanon.



The Lebanese of Health confirmed that the Israeli bombing on the Nuwayri area killed 3 people and 26 others. A building near the Khatam al-Anbia complex in Nuwayri collapsed following the strike. The National News Agency reported that the targeted building, which had four floors and housed displaced people, was completely destroyed.



Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy approved the continuation of offensive operations on the northern front, despite talks of a potential ceasefire. The Israeli military warned of additional large-scale air attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure in the coming hours.



In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes hit the towns of Srifa and Bazouriyeh, injuring 7 people, while raids also targeted the southern Beirut suburbs, including Burj al-Barajneh and al-Ghadeer. The town of Arnoun in Nabatieh and the town of Khiam were also bombed, and artillery shelling hit the eastern lane in Jdeidet Marjayoun.



The Israeli military continued to bomb various locations, including the town of Khiam, and issued warnings for airstrikes on 20 buildings in Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh in southern Beirut. The Israeli army reported attacking several "terrorist targets," destroying weapons and missile platforms, and clashing with militants.

