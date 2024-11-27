Design To Connect: Welcome To The Rendezvous Office

(MENAFN- Pressat) Many organisations are asking themselves how they can create offices that are better for networking and collaboration. The office is no longer merely a space in which people work alongside each other, but where they come to meet, exchange knowledge and have ideas.

“To attract people, offices now need to be both aesthetically and functionally appealing,” says Ernst Holzapfel, Head of Marketing at Sedus Stoll AG.“Freedom in the workplace no longer just means which desk you choose. It now means how you use the whole working environment, how you spend your days, or how you tailor the day to your needs. Inspired by third places such as cafés, restaurants, hotel lobbies, libraries or parks, the features of the city are gradually finding their way into the office and encouraging companies to create attractive spaces that meet a wide variety of needs.”

Work Café – third places as an integral part of modern working culture

It's the blend that counts! Not only when it comes to choosing perfect coffee, but also for the office. While employees used to build their days around a fixed workstation either in the office or at home, third spaces are increasingly the focus of modern working culture. One type of space in particular stands out: the Work Café.

The Work Café is a social space in which people can network, work together informally and find common ground. Inspired by the triumvirate“Work, Learn, Create”, it is now an integral part of many working environments. Sedus is responding to this shift.“Design to Connect – The Rendezvous Office”, is a new programme with fresh solutions that will be presented over the Winter of 2024/2025. To create spaces that deliver relaxation, flexibility and inspiration, new product launches offer the perfect mix of solutions.

se:café wooden chair & lounge chair

Sedus' history played a central role in the design of the new se:café wooden chair & lounge chair. The long tradition of furniture production, which is characterised by precision craftsmanship and a spirit of innovation, was a decisive factor for designer Konstantin Thomas.“The combination of wood craftsmanship and contemporary design reflects the balance between historical heritage and contemporary requirements,” explains Thomas.“By consciously choosing clean lines and functional elegance, the chair reflects Sedus' roots while fitting into today's world.”

