Magic Of Hands Exhibition To Open At Khatai Arts Center
11/27/2024 4:25:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Khatai Arts Center will present the final exhibition organized
within "Magic of Hands" Art Competition on November 28,
Azernews reports. The event is dedicated to Green
World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan.
The art project is carried out with the support of the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education,
Azerbaijan Television and radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock
Company, Khatai Executive Power, the Azerbaijan State Academy of
Arts, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery,
Khatai Children's Art Gallery as well as Khatai Arts Center.
The art competition features sculptures made from various
materials, created by around 300 children and adolescents from
different parts of Azerbaijan, as well as adult authors.
Around 160 works by 140 talented artists will be showcased at
the exhibition.
Moreover, 20 best works selected for the exhibition will be
displayed at Khatai Arts Center for two weeks.
For more information, please contact:
51-310-74 01 (phone/WhatsApp).
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
