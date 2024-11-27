Magic Of Hands Exhibition To Open At Khatai Arts Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khatai Arts Center will present the final organized within "Magic of Hands" Art Competition on November 28, Azernews reports. The event is dedicated to Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan.

The art project is carried out with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, Khatai Executive Power, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art Gallery as well as Khatai Arts Center.

The art competition features sculptures made from various materials, created by around 300 children and adolescents from different parts of Azerbaijan, as well as adult authors.

Around 160 works by 140 talented artists will be showcased at the exhibition.

Moreover, 20 best works selected for the exhibition will be displayed at Khatai Arts Center for two weeks.

For more information, please contact:

51-310-74 01 (phone/WhatsApp).

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.