UDST Career Fair Offers Over 900 Job, Internship Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) is hosting the Career Fair 2024 on its campus, a two-day event that brings together over 80 local and international companies offering more than 900 opportunities for full-time and part-time jobs as well as internships.

It offers attendees invaluable opportunities to with leaders, engage in live interviews, and explore diverse career paths, while companies gain access to a pool of talented UDST students and alumni.

As part of its commitment to promoting sustainability, the UDST has ensured that the application process for available opportunities is entirely paperless, utilising an advanced electronic system.

Organised by UDST's Student Central Services Department, the event was inaugurated by H E Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada, Chairman of UDST's Board of Trustees; H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education; and the UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi. The fair has attracted a large number of current students, alumni, and high school students.

Speaking to The Peninsula UDST President Dr. Al Naemi said,“We align with our partners either from government or private sector. After discussions with them, they are offering over 900 opportunities, either as full time or part time jobs or an opportunity for internship for ours students and alumni.

“We are using an electronic digital platform for all our students and alumni to apply their CVs. We are creating a database, and allowing our partners to access this database, where they can select whom they want to interview. We are digitising the way we are applying, and the appointment and interviewing of our alumni.

“Also, we are focussing on research, and encouraging our students and alumni to find opportunity that either government or private sector requires students to research on. Through this, students can create a project where they can do the internship. We are hoping that we will work with our students, and evaluating the project and it could be transformed into a more serious project and a commercial entity in the future. We are trying to align objectives of the career fair with the national strategy of the country.”

Dr. Al Naemi sharing his enthusiasm for hosting the event said,“The University's commitment to educational excellence in Qatar extends beyond the classroom.

"The career fair is a vital platform that supports our students and alumni in achieving professional success. By bringing industry leaders from local and international companies and promising students together, we open doors to career opportunities that align with Qatar's growing economic landscape.”

The industries represented at the fair include energy, banking, finance, technology, and other sectors, underscoring UDST's dedication to bridging the gap between education and employment.

With over 70 programmes across the Colleges of Business, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, and Health Sciences, the UDST continues to shape graduates who make meaningful contributions to Qatar's dynamic economy. This year's career fair reaffirms the University's role as a hub for professional development and career advancement.