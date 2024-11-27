Mexican Leader enforces tariff of her own following Trump threat

(MENAFN) Mexican Leader Claudia Sheinbaum has hit back at President-elect Trump’s suggested 25 percent tax on imported products from Mexico, stating she would enforce taxes of her own on the US and proposed it might cause a tit-for-tat trade conflict among the nations, in addition to more inflation.



Trump on Monday stated he will issue an executive request upon taking office to fine Mexico and Canada a 25 percent tax on all goods arriving to the United States, as well as extra tax climbs on China over the flow of illegal settlers and illicit drugs.



In an official Social post, Trump, who takes office on January 20, 2025, stated that many people were "pouring through" Mexico as well as Canada "at levels never seen before."



However, Sheinbaum, who has been in office for around seven weeks, on Tuesday alerted that taxes would lead to inflation and misemployment in the two nations, emphasizing the figure of US vehicle producers originated in Mexico.

