Mercato Celebrates UAE National Day With Spectacular Emirati-Themed Activities

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This UAE National Day, Mercato invites you to experience the joy and pride of the nation with a vibrant celebration that brings together culture, entertainment, and family fun!

Experience spectacular entertainment and get ready for a dazzling parade featuring acrobats, stilt walkers, jugglers, and dancers, blending traditional and modern performances in a colorful celebration of the UAE's spirit.

Say hello to Mercato's lively mascots and be captivated by world-class circus acts, including unicyclists, dancers, and acrobats. Immerse in Emirati Heritage to celebrate the UAE's rich traditions with the mesmerizing Ayala

dance and creative kids' workshops that showcase Emirati craftsmanship. Admire intricate henna designs, a beautiful expression of local artistry, and test your knowledge of the UAE with a fun-filled Bingo game for all ages.

Join us on December 2nd at Town Centre Jumeirah for traditional Ayala performances that embody the rhythm, unity, and heritage of Emirati culture.

Let's come together to honor the UAE's legacy and celebrate its bright future with joy and unity. See you at Mercato this National Day!



