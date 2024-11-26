No Compromise On Road Safety Now: RTO
Date
11/26/2024 10:12:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Regional transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, said on Tuesday that the government is committed to ensuring road safety across the Valley, with particular focus on making highways accident-proof.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bukhari attributed the recent improvement in traffic management in Srinagar-characterized by reduced jams and smoother flow-to the aggressive measures adopted by the traffic police.
ADVERTISEMENT
He explained that earlier methods of issuing challans and counseling violators had little impact. However, the introduction of vehicle seizures has significantly improved compliance.
“We have observed a remarkable change since we began seizing vehicles for violations,” Bukhari said.“The rush at our office for learner's licenses has also surged.”
Read Also
Expert Panel To Address Black Spots On Highway: RTO
Video: SSP Traffic On Road Safety & Ongoing Traffic Drives
As part of the government's road safety initiative, Bukhari, along with engineers from the Road Safety Audit Cell on Tuesday, conducted a spot survey of the Pantha Chowk-Narbal highway stretch. The inspection revealed several accident-prone spots and infrastructural weaknesses, including poorly placed U-turns, unauthorized entry points, and misplaced road grills.
“There are issues caused by local pressures, such as U-turns in unusual spots and wrong entry points from colonies. These need to be rectified. We must prioritize collective safety over individual convenience,” Bukhari stated, adding that corrective measures would be implemented promptly.
The inspection follows a tragic accident on November 21, when two people died, and one was critically injured in a collision between a Mahindra Thar and a parked tipper in the Tengpora area of Srinagar. The incident has served as a wake-up call for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.
“That unfortunate accident reminds us of the urgency to take corrective measures. In the coming days, we will intensify action against traffic violators. There will be no compromise on road safety,” Bukhari said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26112024000215011059ID1108930094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.