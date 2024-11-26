Global Media Congress Kicked Off In UAE

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Nov 27 (NNN-WAM) – The third Global kicked off at the Abu Dhabi National Centre (ADNEC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday, bringing together global media leaders, innovators, and policymakers.

Organised by the ADNEC Group and the Emirates News Agency, the event runs through Nov 28, (tomorrow), focusing on discussions on the future of the media industry, and ways to address challenges and grasp opportunities in the rapidly evolving media landscape.

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, chairman of UAE's National Media Office, emphasised the UAE's role as a global hub for media innovation and collaboration, and highlighted the congress as a platform for fostering meaningful partnerships, unlocking new opportunities, and addressing the media sector's transformation, driven by digital advancements.

Through interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, the congress will explore emerging technologies, sustainable business models, and engaging storytelling techniques, offering practical insights for professionals to adapt and thrive.– NNN-WAM

