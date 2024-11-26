New Research Confirms Gambling Expansion Fuels Gambling Harm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study

reveals a clear connection between the overall scale of gambling in society and rising levels of gambling harm. The research,

'The total consumption model applied to gambling' ,

which

analyzed data from 40,000 gamblers, underscores that gambling harm is not just about individual vulnerability but is intrinsically linked to the total volume of gambling activity in society.

Funded by a coalition of international academic and organizations, the study validates the Total Consumption Model of gambling, concluding that universal prevention strategies are essential to mitigating harm across populations. The research emphasizes that curbing gambling harm requires addressing systemic behaviors and societal trends-not just targeting individual cases.

The funding for this research includes contributions from major local authorities in Great Britain, which

are

mandated by the 2005 Gambling Act to prioritize the "prevention of harm" as a licensing objective. Additional funding came from leading health and gambling-focused organizations in multiple countries.

In the United States, gambling expansion proponents often rely on the concept of

'responsible gambling,' which focuses on addressing harm among a small subset of vulnerable individuals. However, there is no evidence from any U.S. jurisdiction to suggest that this approach has successfully reduced gambling harm. Instead, the expansion of gambling markets has coincided with greater public health risks.

Derek Webb, gambling reform philanthropist and Founder & Funder of the Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG), commented: "For years, we've warned in the U.K. and Europe that expanding gambling leads to expanding gambling harm. In the U.S., the situation is even more dire, as the existing illegal offshore online gambling market remains significant. State-by-state legalization of online gambling has done little to curb this illegal market or mitigate harm. Federal intervention is the only way to address this

escalating issue."

About the Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG)

CFG is an independent gambling reform organization with deep expertise in the gambling sector's business and lobbying practices in both the U.K. and U.S. Dedicated to promoting fairer gambling through research, advocacy, and reform, CFG equips policymakers with reliable data to foster informed debates and smarter gambling policies.

For more information, visit

fairergambling

or follow @fairergambling on X.

SOURCE The Campaign for Fairer Gambling

