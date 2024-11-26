Collagen Market To Grow By USD 3.22 Billion (2024-2028), Driven By Cosmetic & Personal Care Applications, AI Impact On Market Landscape - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Report with evolution powered by AI - The global

collagen market

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.22 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

8.09%

during the forecast period. Rising applications of collagen in cosmetic and personal care industry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

strategic initiatives of global collagen market vendors. However,

growing adoption of veganism

poses a challenge market players include Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Ashland Inc., Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd., Collagen Matrix Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, ConnOils LLC, Gelita AG, Gelnex, Holista Colltech Ltd., Junca

Collagen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3221.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and South Korea Key companies profiled Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Ashland Inc., Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd., Collagen Matrix Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, ConnOils LLC, Gelita AG, Gelnex, Holista Colltech Ltd., Junca

Gelatines SL, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nippi Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot SDN. BHD., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Symatese, Tessenderlo Group NV, and Titan Biotech Ltd.

Market Driver

The collagen market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including healthcare, cosmetics, and food and beverages. Collagen, a key structural element and major protein found in connective tissues, has gained popularity due to its multifaceted needs in skincare, anti-aging treatments, and pharmaceutical applications. Gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen are popular forms used in cosmetic procedures, aesthetic medications, and skin hydration products. Collagen supplements are also in demand for their health benefits, particularly for skin, hair, and nail health, joint health, and aging population. Advanced technologies such as filtration, ion exchange, microfiltration, heat sterilization, and spray drying are used to produce cost-effective collagen in different forms like sheets, plugs, pellets, and 3D scaffolds for tissue engineering, cosmetic surgery, and regenerative medicine. Halal-certified bovine-derived collagen caters to the Muslim community, while non-beef alternatives like fish collagen and porcine collagen are also available. Collagen's use extends to functional ingredients in nutraceuticals, functional meats, fortified gummy options, and beverages. Collagen's therapeutic loading, viscosity, emulsification, stabilization, foam forming, film forming, wettability, and dispersibility make it a valuable ingredient in various industries. The collagen market is expected to grow further with international collaborations and knowledge transfer initiatives. Collagen's role in skin health, hair health, nail health, joint health, immunity, and well-being continues to drive its demand in the beauty and skincare, food technology, biomedical materials & devices, and pharmaceutical sectors.



The global collagen market is characterized by intense competition among vendors. To stay ahead, companies employ strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), facility expansions, and new product development. Vendors are investing in innovative collagen products to expand their market share. The competitive landscape is anticipated to drive established players to expand their reach through strategic alliances and M&A. Market participants are focusing on launching new collagen supplements and expanding their business portfolios to cater to the increasing demand. Their strategies revolve around facility expansion and new product launches.



The collagen market encompasses various industries, including healthcare, cosmetics, and food and beverages. Challenges in these sectors include the need for safe disposal, catering to Muslim communities with halal-certified bovine-derived collagen, and providing non-beef alternatives. Collagen comes in different forms such as gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, and collagen supplements. In cosmetics, it's used for anti-aging treatments, aesthetic medications, and skin moisture retention. In healthcare, it's used for wound healing, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. Collagen is a protein-based biomaterial and structural element of connective tissues, interstitial membranes, and biomedical materials & devices. Advanced technologies like filtration, ion exchange, microfiltration, heat sterilization, and spray drying are used to produce collagen in various forms like sheets, plugs, pellets, and 3D scaffolds. Collagen is cost-effective, digestible, absorbed, and distributed throughout the body. It has anti-skin aging and anti-melanogenic capacities, and is used in functional supplements, nutraceuticals, functional meats, fortified gummy options, and collagen-based cosmetic formulations. Collagen is also used in dermatology, cardiology, and cosmetic surgery. Collagen peptides are used in dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, and beauty supplements. The collagen market is expected to grow due to changing lifestyles, Western food adoption, and the aging population's increasing well-being and immunity needs. Collagen, a popular supplement sourced from animal bones and skin, faces decreasing demand due to growing preferences for plant-based diets. In countries like India, where a significant population is vegetarian, the inclination towards plant-derived products, including supplements, is higher. The increasing vegan population and health concerns over animal-derived supplements contribute to this trend. Europe and North America also witness an upward trend in veganism, driven by animal rights and environmental concerns. As a result, the demand for plant-based collagen alternatives is on the rise.

This collagen market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Food and beverage

1.2 Healthcare

1.3 Cosmetics 1.4 Others



2.1 Gelatin

2.2 Hydrolyzed 2.3 Native



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Food and beverage-

Collagen, the most common animal protein, plays a vital role in maintaining the structural health of various tissues and organs. In the food industry, collagen is increasingly used due to its ability to enhance the elasticity, consistency, and stability of products. Fish collagen, rich in nutritional value and health benefits, is a popular choice. Collagen is often added to raw materials like meat to improve their technical and sensory qualities. Heat-treated collagen fiber holds promise as an emulsifier in acidic food products. Collagen water, currently dominating the market, offers benefits for joint health, skin, nails, and hair growth. With various flavors available, it's also a preferred hydration beverage post-workout. The food and beverage sector's growing demand for collagen is expected to fuel its market growth.

The collagen market encompasses various industries including healthcare, cosmetics, and food and beverages. Collagen, a protein essential for healthy skin, tendons, and bones, is extracted from sources like Gelatin (derived from animal bones, hides, and skin), Hydrolyzed collagen (broken down collagen peptides), and Collagen supplements. In cosmetics, it's used in anti-aging treatments, aesthetic medications, and nutricosmetics. In healthcare, it's used for wound healing, cardiology, and biomedical materials & devices. Collagen types include Type I, II, and from sources like Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, and Marine (fish collagen). It boosts immunity, aids in facial plastic surgery, and has applications in NK cells and T cells research. Collagen is also used in the food industry as a protein source and flavor enhancer.

The collagen market encompasses various industries, including healthcare, cosmetics, and food and beverages. Collagen, a key protein, is sourced from gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, and collagen supplements. It's used in cosmetic procedures, anti-aging treatments, aesthetic medications, and pharmaceutical applications. Collagen's multifaceted needs include skin hydration, moisture retention, and anti-skin aging properties. Halal-certified bovine-derived collagen caters to Muslim communities. Non-beef alternatives and vegan alternatives are also available. Collagen's health benefits are linked to changing lifestyles, Western food adoption, and functional ingredients. Advanced technologies like filtration, ion exchange, microfiltration technology, heat sterilization, and spray drying technology are used in collagen production. Collagen is used in various forms, including sheets, plugs, pellets, 3D scaffolds, and skin substitutes, for applications in tissue engineering, cosmetic surgery, wound healing, cardiology, and dermatology. Collagen is also used in functional supplements, water-holding capacity, moisture absorption, and retention. Collagen is cost-effective, digestible, absorbed, and distributed. Its viscosity, emulsification, stabilization, foam forming, film forming, wettability, solubility, dispersibility, and powder compressibility make it a versatile ingredient. Collagen is used in various industries, including nutraceuticals, functional meats, fortified gummy options, and biomedical materials & devices. Collagen is also used in NK cells, T cells, and facial plastic surgery. Collagen's anti-melanogenic capacities and therapeutic loading make it a popular choice for anti-aging treatments. Collagen is used in beauty and skincare, food technology, and supplements. It's also used in collagen-based cosmetic formulations and collagen peptides. The collagen market is expected to grow due to the aging population, increasing demand for functional food and beverages, and the growing trend of nutricosmetics.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Food And Beverage



Healthcare



Cosmetics

Others

Product



Gelatin



Hydrolyzed

Native

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

