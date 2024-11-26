Systech Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech , part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a leading provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed its second consecutive System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type II Audit examination. This achievement underscores Systech's unwavering commitment to maintaining a secure operating environment for its customers' confidential data.

SOC 2 Type II attestation is conducted by an independent auditing firm and provides an understanding of the design and operating effectiveness of a service organization's internal controls. Systech's successful completion of this audit for the second year demonstrates its dedication to upholding the highest security and compliance standards.

"Building on last year's success, completing the SOC 2 Type II audit validates our continued commitment to customer data security and operational controls," said Sreedhar Patnala, General Manager of Systech. "This certification provides our customers with further assurance that their data is protected by industry-leading security practices."

The audit rigorously examined Systech's policies, procedures and infrastructure related to network and systems security, software development lifecycle, separation of duties, access control, system availability, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas. The service auditor then issued a report with an unqualified opinion, confirming that Systech meets or exceeds the stringent SOC 2 criteria.

About

Systech:

Systech provides digital identification and traceability solutions that establish essential product data, ensure digital connectivity, and enable real-time insights on the packaging line and throughout the supply chain. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical packaging execution and serialization, Systech offers comprehensive, easily configured, turnkey software solutions with reliable implementation and expert support. Global brands across industries rely on Systech's platform to help them achieve their objectives in compliance, resiliency, sustainability, and digital transformation. Systech is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification, packaging intelligence, and connected product solutions provider and a part of Dover Corporation. Visit for further information.

About

Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

