AAR Included Among Forbes' America's Dream Employers 2025

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR ), a leading provider of services to commercial and operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Dream Employers 2025.

This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and ranking provider. The award list was announced earlier today and can be viewed on Forbes' website .

America's Dream Employers 2025 were selected based on an independent survey of college students as well as employees working over the last three years for companies and institutions employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. from all industry sectors. Over 266,000 data points were gathered. The final score is based on how frequently AAR

was named as a "dream employer" and the overall willingness of participants to recommend their workplace.

AAR is continuously identifying opportunities to enhance its employee experience and earn recognition as an employer of choice. In 2024, AAR expanded its internship program to offer development opportunities at more locations, launched a wellness pathway to simplify the experience of identifying available wellbeing resources, and led values workshops to connect new team members with the Company's inclusive culture.

"AAR is proud to be recognized among America's Dream Employers 2025 by Forbes," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO. "This award is a testament to our collaborative, people-first culture and emphasis on creating opportunities for our talent to flourish."

Earlier this year, AAR was also named among America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2024 by Newsweek.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.