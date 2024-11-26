Centre Okays PAN 2.0 Project Here Are The Details

The project aims to streamline and modernise the process of issuing and managing PAN and TAN, making it more user-friendly and efficient.

With existing PAN database of 78 crore Permanent Account Number (PAN) and 73.28 lakh Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN), the project addresses the requirements of taxpayers, focusing on consolidation of multiple platforms, portals and efficient services to PAN and TAN holders.

Currently, PAN-related services are spread across three different platforms: the eFiling Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal. The new project will be an upgrade of the current PAN and TAN 1.0 eco-system.

With the implementation of PAN 2.0, all these services will be integrated into a single, unified portal. This one-stop platform will handle comprehensively issues and matters related to PAN and TAN, including application, updates, corrections, Aadhaar-PAN linking, re-issuance requests, and even online PAN validation.

The project will enable upgradation of the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN with a QR Code incorporated in all new and old cards. It will also feature enhanced cybersecurity to protect user data.

By doing so, the Income Tax Department aims to simplify processes, eliminate delays, and improve grievance redressal mechanisms.

Key features of PAN 2.0



A single portal for all PAN/TAN-related services to simplify access for users

Eco-friendly paperless processes to reduce paperwork

PAN will be issued free of cost, with quicker processing times

Personal and demographic data will be protected through enhanced security measures, including a PAN Data Vault A dedicated call center and helpdesk to address user queries and issues

