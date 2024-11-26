Centre Okays PAN 2.0 Project Here Are The Details
Date
11/26/2024 3:16:52 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the PAN 2.0 project of the Income Tax Department. The financial implications for the PAN 2.0 Project will Rs 1,435 crore.
The project aims to streamline and modernise the process of issuing and managing PAN and TAN, making it more user-friendly and efficient.
ADVERTISEMENT
With existing PAN database of 78 crore Permanent Account Number (PAN) and 73.28 lakh Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN), the project addresses the requirements of taxpayers, focusing on consolidation of multiple platforms, portals and efficient services to PAN and TAN holders.
ADVERTISEMENT
Currently, PAN-related services are spread across three different platforms: the eFiling Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal. The new project will be an upgrade of the current PAN and TAN 1.0 eco-system.
With the implementation of PAN 2.0, all these services will be integrated into a single, unified portal. This one-stop platform will handle comprehensively issues and matters related to PAN and TAN, including application, updates, corrections, Aadhaar-PAN linking, re-issuance requests, and even online PAN validation.
Read Also
No Content Available
The project will enable upgradation of the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN with a QR Code incorporated in all new and old cards. It will also feature enhanced cybersecurity to protect user data.
By doing so, the Income Tax Department aims to simplify processes, eliminate delays, and improve grievance redressal mechanisms.
Key features of PAN 2.0
A single portal for all PAN/TAN-related services to simplify access for users
Eco-friendly paperless processes to reduce paperwork
PAN will be issued free of cost, with quicker processing times
Personal and demographic data will be protected through enhanced security measures, including a PAN Data Vault
A dedicated call center and helpdesk to address user queries and issues
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26112024000215011059ID1108929360
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.