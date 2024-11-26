J&K To Roll Out RTI Online Portal On Dec 10

The portal, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will provide citizens with a seamless to file, track, and receive responses to Right to Information (RTI) applications digitally.

Quoting the official circular (No. 28-JK(GAD) of 2024, dated November 26, 2024)“The RTI Portal aims to provide citizens with the convenience of submitting RTI requests, checking the status, and receiving responses electronically, without the need to visit government offices in person. This digital shift will make the entire RTI process more streamlined, transparent, and user-friendly. The initiative will contribute to greater transparency, accountability, and effective governance within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The platform, accessible at , will act as a centralized database for all RTI applications and appeals received by Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) and First Appellate Authorities (FAAs).

To ensure the portal's successful implementation, departments have been instructed to onboard their CPIOs and FAAs by November 29, 2024, under the supervision of designated Nodal Officers. The Nodal Officers will use credentials provided by the General Administration Department to onboard all officials and provide them with login details.

The government has further directed Nodal Officers to submit detailed information about their respective CPIOs, including names, designations, email IDs, and phone numbers, by November 27, 2024. Departments with a large number of CPIOs and FAAs are appointing additional Nodal Officers at the Directorate and District levels to ensure smooth implementation. District-level Nodal Officers will be supervised by Deputy Commissioners, with their information to be shared with the General Administration Department by this evening.

The government has emphasized the importance of adhering to these timelines, ensuring that all departments are ready for the platform's operational launch on December 10. Once live, the RTI Online Portal is expected to revolutionize how citizens interact with government departments, setting a new standard for transparency and efficiency in the Union Territory.

