Russian Troops Carry Out Air Strikes On Slatyne In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian conducted air strikes on Slatyne in Kharkiv region, damaging a house.

This was reported by the head of the Derhachiv city military administration Vyacheslav Zadorenko in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At about 14:00, the occupiers hit the private sector in the village of Slatyne with a guided bomb. At least one private house was damaged. There is no information about the as of now,” Zadorenko said.

In the following posts he informed that two hits were recorded in the open area - in a field near private houses. There were no casualties.

As reported, on the afternoon of November 25, Russian troops struck Slatyne in the Derhachiv community in the Kharkiv region. At least 3 private households were damaged. Several local residents suffered acute stress reactions.