Japan, France Fms Confirm Further Coope.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot agreed on Tuesday that their countries will continue to promote cooperation in the security field, as well as economy, science and technology, Japan's Foreign said.

During their talks on the sideline of the Group of Seven (G-7) foreign ministerial meeting in Italy, Iwaya and Barrot also welcomed to launch the Japan-France Counter-Terrorism Dialogue to promote cooperation, the ministry said in a press release.

Iwaya said that, under the roadmap on Japan-France Cooperation issued last year, he would like to work closely to realize a "free and open" Indo-Pacific and to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

In response, Barrot noted that the relationship between Japan and France is exceptional and that he looks forward to working closely with Iwaya to deepen the relationship in a wide range of areas.

The two ministers also reaffirmed the shared recognition that the security of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is inseparable, the ministry said. In addition, they confirmed that Japan and France will work closely together on various issues of the international community, including the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as North Korea's nuclear and missile issues, and the advancement of Russia-North Korea military cooperation.

Iwaya and Barrot also pledged continued close cooperation both bilaterally and in the framework of the G-7. (end)

