Coffee Top Export From Brazil To Syria In 2024

São Paulo – Coffee was Brazil's top export to Syria year to date through October, according to data from Brazil's of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services compiled by the Intelligence division of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ). This year, Brazil exported USD 34 million worth of coffee to Syria, a significant 221.8% increase compared to the USD 10.5 million grossed during the same period in 2023.

Shipments of sugar, Brazil's second main export to Syria, grossed USD 21.7 million, occurring exclusively between June and August. In 2023, up to October, Brazil had not exported significant volumes of sugar to the country. Meanwhile, mate exports, carried out between January and June, grossed USD 5.2 million-a remarkable 498.8% growth compared to the same period in 2023. Other products exported to Syria included peanuts, granite, paper, orthopedic articles, and surgical devices.

Year-to-date Brazilian exports to Syria grossed USD 61.3 million, marking a 376% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, imports from Syria have dropped by 86.2%, to USD 415,000. Brazil's main imports from Syria include anise and fennel seeds, ginger, saffron, and turmeric. Out of the 22 member states of the Arab League, Syria ranks as the 19th destination of Brazilian exports and the 15th largest supplier.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda



©Louai Beshara/AFP

