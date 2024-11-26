Crypto Market Deepens Correction

Market Picture

The is under pressure, losing about 4.6% in 24 hours to $3.2 trillion by the start of active trading in Europe. These are five-day lows, with the market driven by a sell-off in safe havens such as and in hopes of deescalating tensions between Lebanon and Israel. Separately, Trump's tariff threats are playing against stock and weighing on equities.

The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index fell to 79. That is still extreme greed, but the index's lowest level in two weeks.

Bitcoin fell below $93K on Tuesday morning, deepening its corrective pullback and falling for the fourth consecutive day. On Monday, there was a renewed attempt to take the price above $99K, which turned into more selling. This is due to the geopolitical pullback, which has turned into a broader profit-taking scenario, looking at the entire rally since November 4th. This means that traders should pay more attention to BTC's momentum around $91.8K (76.4% of the rally). Without proper support in this area, the bears' next target could be the $87K area (61.8%).