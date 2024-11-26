Crypto Market Deepens Correction
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market is under pressure, losing about 4.6% in 24 hours to $3.2 trillion by the start of active trading in Europe. These are five-day lows, with the crypto market driven by a sell-off in safe havens such as bitcoin and Gold in hopes of deescalating tensions between Lebanon and Israel. Separately, Trump's tariff threats are playing against stock indices and weighing on equities.
