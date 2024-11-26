Cookie-Ing Up A Happy Holiday Season: Do Good Powered By Aflac

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Aflac's Do Good Newsletter. Click here to subscribe .

Introducing the“a‐dough‐rable” 2024 Aflac Holiday Duck

The 2024 Aflac Holiday Duck is sure to bake your holidays a little sweeter this year. The limited edition plush is dressed for baking with a red and green tartan apron and crisp white baker's hat, featuring a stitched Aflac logo on the front and“2024” on the back. In his wings, he's holding a smiling gingerbread man, complete with blue buttons and a red bow tie. Give him a squeeze and he says,“Aflac!” 100% of net proceeds of the 2024 Holiday Duck go to the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation Inc. and are distributed to hospitals across the country that treat children with cancer and blood disorders.

Ways to play and learn with My Special Aflac Duck®

The journey after a cancer diagnosis often involves juggling schedules, managing treatment plans and trying to glean as much information about what comes next as possible - not to mention the emotions that one must process. That's one reason why Aflac and Empath Labs created My Special Aflac Duck. It's more than just a cuddly robot - it also comes with a suite of resources to help provide education, comfort and joy throughout the treatment process, including information for patients, families and caregivers that will help them make the most of the functions and features My Special Aflac Duck and the app have to offer. Also available are facilitation cards for meditation, communication and medical play, printable activities, interactive use case guides, FAQs, and other support.

My Special Aflac Duck lands in the Big Apple

In Sept‌ember - honoring Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month - My Special Aflac Duck found its way to New York City, delivering smiles to pediatric cancer and sickle cell patients at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore Einstein in the Bronx. In partnership with Sunrise Day Camp, Aflac also gave these children and their families a day of fun activities, including arts and crafts - where they created beaded bracelets and birth certificates for their new cuddly companions - coloring pages, and of course, duck‐themed snacks. Since delivering our first My Special Aflac Duck in 2018, Aflac has placed more than 33,000 in the hands of pediatric cancer and sickle cell patients ages 3 and up free of charge, providing comfort and joy during their treatment journeys. See how you can order one for your patients or for families of children facing cancer or blood disorders like sickle cell disease.

15 hospitals receive child life grants

Aflac salutes the often unsung heroes for children and families. So, coinciding with Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness month, the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation Inc. provided $15,000 in grants to help fund Child Life Specialist programs throughout the country to support the work they do to address psychosocial needs of pediatric patients with cancer and blood disorders, and their siblings. Since the program began in 2019, The Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation Inc. has awarded $130,000 to 50 hospitals across 29 states and the District of Columbia. The Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation, Inc., is dedicated to supporting Child Life professionals and their commitment to children and families undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer and blood disorders nationwide.

