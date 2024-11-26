Northwestern Mutual Announces“My Time To Plan” Content Series To Initiate Better Conversations About Money

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Northwestern Mutual on October 16th

Series highlights the often surprising and deeply personal world of money and finances among professional athletes, with the first two episodes featuring Brice Turang and Sal Frelick of the Milwaukee BrewersTM

Series launches during Planning month to shine a light on the importance of financial planning in professional sports

MILWAUKEE, November 26, 2024 /3BL/ - Northwestern Mutual , a leading financial services company, announced the launch of the company's digital series "My Time to Plan " highlighting the often surprising and deeply personal world of money and finances among professional athletes.

"Now, more than before, players are retiring early, which leaves a lot of life to live," said Brice Turang, Milwaukee BrewersTM second baseman. "When you get drafted at 18 years old, you don't really know the value of money. I took that as a learning opportunity to understand the effort that's needed to make sure my money is working the right way. I'm taking steps to ensure that when I retire from baseball that I have financial stability and security."

Turang is featured in one of the series' initial episodes, as is teammate Sal Frelick, with each showcasing their respective personal journeys, and when they determined it was their time to financially plan to better reach their personal dreams and goals. With October being National Financial Planning Month, this series comes at a perfect time for players as they reflect on their legacies both on and off the field.

"Having conversations about money is so important. It's something I wish I thought about even sooner, which is why I was happy to partner with Northwestern Mutual to be a part of the 'My Time to Plan' series," said Sal Frelick, Milwaukee BrewersTM outfielder. "I hope this inspires others to look at the financial plan they have in place or take action by speaking with a financial advisor to create one focused on their goals."

As a leading financial services company, Northwestern Mutual's mission is to relieve Americans of financial anxiety through a comprehensive approach to financial planning anchored in better conversations with advisors. These conversations often reveal the opportunities and blind spots that sometimes go overlooked, whether athletes or otherwise.

"We saw a real opportunity to showcase that those starting out in their career are in need of a plan to help them achieve their goals in life without financial anxiety," said Lynn Teo, chief marketing officer, Northwestern Mutual. "The 'My Time to Plan' series offers a fresh approach to normalize conversations about money with two of the team's star players, as a natural extension of our larger partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers."

The content series is an extension of the 167-year-old company's newly released integrated marketing campaign , "A Better Way to Money," which speaks to how its comprehensive approach1 to financial planning is anchored in better conversations with Northwestern Mutual's 7.5K+ advisors and representatives.

To view the "My Time To Plan" series, visit youtube/northwesternmutual and to start your own financial plan, visit northwesternmutual .

