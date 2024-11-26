Spectator's Guidelines For Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the Formula 1 season nears its thrilling conclusion, the Lusail International Circuit (LIC) prepares to host the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 from November 29 to December 1.

This penultimate round of the championship promises an unforgettable fusion of high-speed racing action and world-class entertainment, featuring both the season's final F1 Sprint race and the prestigious Grand Prix under LIC's flood lights.

Stay connected with the LIC apps

LIC App:

Download the official LIC App to enhance your Formula 1 experience.

The app includes various features including a 3D map to help navigate your way around the circuit, a comprehensive FAQs section covering venue timings, weekend track schedule and more.

Lusail Tickets App:

You can access your mobile tickets through the Lusail Tickets App, where you can view your tickets and find event information, competition schedules, venue navigation, and important notices.

LIC gate opening times

Lusail International Circuit will open its gates to the public at the following times:

- Friday: 11am - 10pm

- Saturday: 1:30pm - 11pm

- Sunday: 12pm - 9pm

Navigating to the circuit

The LIC App serves as your digital guide to reaching and exploring the venue. Its immersive 3D map provides real-time navigation, where you can explore the venue through detailed 3D models of key landmarks, locate F&B outlets, merchandise stores, and special events.

Private cars:

For those driving to the circuit, the app will direct you to optimal parking zones based on your grandstand location and allows you to save your parking spot for easy reference.

VIP ticket holders can locate their exclusive entrances and dedicated shuttle services, ensuring you don't miss out on any experiences during the race weekend Stay informed about route changes and access the latest venue updates throughout your journey.

Metro:

The modern Doha Metro system will serve as the backbone of your journey, with the Red Line connecting the city center to Lusail QNB Station.

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 ticket holders can get a complimentary 3-Day Pass valid for unlimited journeys on Doha Metro & Lusail Tram from 29 November to 1 December 2024.

Redemptions can be made at the goldclub office at any Doha Metro stations or the ticket office in selected Lusail Tram stations. Terms and conditions apply.

For the race weekend, Doha Metro & Lusail Tram services have been specially extended as the following:

Friday from 12pm to 2am

Saturday from 5:30am to 1am

Sunday from 5:30am to 2am

From the station, complimentary shuttle services ensure a seamless transition to the circuit gates.

Taxi:

For those preferring more flexibility, Karwa and Uber offer a convenient drop-off point at the venue.

LIC gate opening times

- Friday: 11am - 10pm

- Saturday: 1:30pm - 11pm

- Sunday: 12pm - 9pm

Security & entry procedures

All attendees must pass through security checks upon arrival.

Review the prohibited items list before arriving to avoid confiscation.

Ensure your mobile phone is charged with sufficient data as QR code tickets must be displayed at venue gates and grandstand entry points.

It is important to note that no re-entry will be allowed once you leave the security venue perimeter.

Concert access

All valid ticket holders can access the post-race concerts, taking place in a dedicated concert arena accessible through the Fan Zone.

Concert gates open at 9pm on Friday and 8pm on Sunday, with performances beginning approximately one hour after race events.

Follow venue signage and staff directions to concert areas.

Fan Zone

The Fan Zone features F1 experiences, entertainment shows, and activities suitable for families.

Food and beverage vendors offer a variety of international and local options.

Comfort and Convenience

Days remain warm during November while evenings can turn surprisingly cool, making light layers your best friend.

Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and stay hydrated.

The circuit offers numerous amenities, including a diverse range of food and beverage options that cater to all tastes and dietary requirements.

The newly renovated facility boasts expanded seating capacity and enhanced viewing areas, including the innovative Lusail Hill at Turn 1, offering spectacular views of the racing action.

The circuit's commitment to accessibility means all fans can enjoy the excitement.

What to bring

Your ticket and valid ID are essential, and comfortable walking shoes.

The circuit operates largely cashless, so ensure you have your bank cards ready.

Power banks are permitted (one per person) to keep your devices charged throughout the day.

See you soon

Whether you're a seasoned F1 fan or experiencing the sport for the first time, the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 promises an extraordinary weekend where hearts truly race.

As the penultimate round of the championship, every point counts, ensuring edge-of-your-seat action from lights out to the checkered flag.

For the latest updates and information, download the official Lusail International Circuit (LIC) App or visit the F1 website.

Note: All times are local (UTC+3). Schedule subject to change. Please check official communications for final confirmation of times and activities.