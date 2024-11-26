It's Style Time As Carson Kressley Meets Ballard Designs In Solana Beach, And Design Fans Get A Treat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans and followers of popular furniture and décor retailer Ballard Designs, recently gathered for an evening of fun and fabulous cocktails at the brand's newest store in California. The glittering occasion in the Cedros Avenue design district of

Solana Beach, was to celebrate Ballard's successful Race Week collaboration with the Breeders Cup at Del Mar 2024 , and its newest design partnership with TV personality and holiday tastemaker, Carson Kressley .

Carson Kressley entertains the crowd at Ballard Designs' new retail location in Solana Beach, CA.

Ballard Designs' president, Karen Mooney, is on hand to welcome Carson Kressley's upcoming product collaboration with the brand.

In a lively and entertaining presentation, Kressley, a Breeders Cup Ambassador, showed party goers how to prepare and decorate a beautiful holiday bar with

classic Ballard style . In keeping with the horse racing theme, the designer mixed up a batch of his special California Mint Julips. The enthusiastic crowd loved every minute, enjoying local wines, hors d'oeuvres – and sampling Kressley's special libation, of course.

"I love horse racing, Ballard Designs, and entertaining friends, so it was really a magical evening celebrating all of my favorite things," Carson Kressley said happily.

Ballard Designs President, Karen Mooney, and VP Retail, Dominic Milanese, joined in the presentation fun, with Mooney formally announcing that Ballard will debut an exclusive line of décor designed by Kressley as part of the 41-year-old brand's 2026 product line. The theme? Equestrian-inspired.



"We've worked closely with Carson on several design projects, including decorating the Trophy Lounge and breakfast settings for the past two years' Breeders' Cup," Mooney explained. "Collaborating with him on a new product line focusing on his love for horses and great design was a natural, and a win-win for all of us ."

The balmy Friday evening event in Solana Beach was a beautiful backdrop to showcase Ballard Designs' first west coast location, its newest design partner, and the Breeders Cup World Championships held that weekend at the nearby Del Mar Racetrack.



Seen in the crowd ... Instagram influencer, Catherine Pla of @chouquettekitchen fame, chatting with Kressley about a chic, French country 3-layer cake dome that Carson loves and happens to be sold by Ballard Designs. It was the perfect photo finish!



