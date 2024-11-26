Alation Named A Leader In IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation , the data intelligence company , today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Software 2024 (IDC #US51467224, November 2024). The report evaluates 13 vendors in the data intelligence space.

“Metadata is the key to unlocking growth, scaling AI, and driving informed business decisions,” said David Chao, CMO and Head of Alliances at Alation.“For over a decade, Alation has led the data intelligence market, empowering nearly 600 organizations, including 40% of the Fortune 100, to harness the value of their data fully. Without metadata, organizations face barriers to innovation. Alation's platform delivers quick access to trusted, up-to-date data, enabling teams to deploy AI models confidently, create trusted data products, and make faster, smarter decisions.”

“Alation's position as a Leader in data intelligence stems from its ability to deliver the metadata required to infuse trust into AI and analytics,” said Stewart Bond , Vice President of Data Intelligence and Integration Software Research at IDC.“Organizations need accurate, context-rich data to fuel their AI models and make reliable decisions. Alation ensures that metadata is easily accessible and provides the critical context for AI to interpret data correctly, enabling organizations to use the right data in the right way. With Alation, organizations can confidently scale AI initiatives, knowing that governance, compliance, and ethical considerations are seamlessly integrated.”

According to the IDC MarketScape,“Alation's Data Intelligence Platform is built on a core of machine learning, ALLIE AI, providing intelligent curation and search features.” The report continues,“Alation is leveraging its experience in data cataloging and applying it to AI governance disciplines, providing intelligence about models and data being synthesized to generate outcomes.”



About Alation

Alation is the data intelligence company. Nearly 600 global enterprises - including 40% of the Fortune 100 - rely on Alation to realize value from their data and AI initiatives. Customers such as Cisco, DocuSign, Nasdaq, Pfizer, and Samsung trust Alation's platform for self-service analytics , cloud transformation , data governance , and AI-ready data , fostering data-driven innovation at scale. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces. To learn more, visit .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

