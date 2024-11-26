Southlake Church Unveils Towering Indoor Christmas Pyramid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anonymous donor makes especially generous donation expressly for a Christmas feature to further White's Chapel's annual community-wide Christmas celebration.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- White's Chapel Methodist Church has added a spectacular new feature this Christmas season: a 23-foot-tall, indoor Christmas pyramid . This breathtaking piece of craftsmanship provides a festive welcome for all entering the east Concourse entrance and is now on display for the public to enjoy.

Christmas pyramids are a treasured tradition in German culture, and this pyramid is certain to become a Christmas favorite at White's Chapel and throughout the community. Standing as the largest indoor Christmas pyramid in the United States, this five-level masterpiece tells the story of Christmas with exquisite detail and beauty.

A Journey Through the Nativity in Five Levels

Hand-carved by master artisans in the Ore Mountain region of Germany, the Whites' Chapel Christmas pyramid features figurines that portray the Christmas story told in Luke 2:1-20.

Each tier of the pyramid depicts a significant part of the Nativity story:

.First tier: The Holy Family surrounded by gentle animals.

.Second tier: Shepherds tending their sheep in the fields.

.Third tier: The three kings, bearing gifts for the Christ child.

.Fourth tier: A choir of angels singing joyful hymns.

.Fifth tier: A band of trumpeting angels heralding the good news.

Made Possible by an Anonymous Donor

The Christmas pyramid was made possible through the extraordinary generosity of an anonymous donor, who has been inspired by White's Chapel's festive decorations and celebrations over the years. The donor stipulated that the gift be used solely to enhance the church's holiday offerings and create more opportunities for joy and reflection during the season.

Rev. Steve Lallier, the White's Chapel staff member who coordinated the design and construction with the manufacturer, said this gift has allowed the church to add a feature that helps people experience the Christmas story in a way that words cannot fully express.“We are deeply grateful for the unexpected gift that made it possible for us to share this with our community.”

A Tradition Begun in the Renaissance

The White's Chapel Christmas pyramid was hand made by artisans of WINBROS-Erzgebirge Palast in Germany's Ore Mountain region, where the German version of this European tradition began in the 16th Century.

Christmas pyramids were initially simple, wooden tabletop structures adorned with candles. These pyramids evolved over time into intricate, multi-tiered designs that incorporate nativity scenes, angels, and other holiday figures.

Traditionally powered by warm air rising from the candles to turn the fan at the top, these pyramids spin to symbolize the continuity of life and faith. Today, they are often electrically powered, as is the case with the White's Chapel Christmas pyramid.

Many consider German Christmas pyramids precursors to the modern Christmas tree, and their timeless designs have captivated people worldwide for centuries.

Visit the White's Chapel Christmas Pyramid

Visitors can view this magnificent pyramid at White's Chapel Methodist Church, 185 White's Chapel Blvd., Southlake, Tex. Positioned at the east Concourse entrance at the rear of the church, the Christmas pyramid is open for viewing during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 m 1 p.m. on Fridays.

“White's Chapel is a place where tradition meets today ,” Lallier said.“We invite everyone to come and experience this extraordinary new addition to our campus.”

About White's Chapel Methodist Church

White's Chapel Methodist Church was founded by pioneer families in 1871 and was named for Rev. Lewis M. White, the Methodist circuit riding pastor who led the church in its early years. The pioneering spirit remains strong in the hearts and minds of more than 8,000 people who come to worship each week. The church offers myriad opportunities for worship, Bible study, small groups and community service. White's Chapel is especially known for powerful preaching and a music ministry that leads worship in traditional and contemporary services. For more information, please visit .



