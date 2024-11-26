CARS WANT TO TALK TO DRIVERS, NOW THEY CAN WITH NEW SPARQ DIAGNOSTICS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hollywood has long imagined a world where drivers engage in conversations with their cars, but has never allowed that dream to be realized. Today, SPARQ is reimagining the relationship we have with our cars with the introduction of SPARQ Diagnostics – a small device that takes the secrets out of vehicle maintenance by turning most vehicles on the road today1 into four-wheel AI, allowing drivers to talk directly with their cars to find and solve problems months before they happen.

SPARQ Diagnostics takes the secrets out of vehicle maintenance by turning most vehicles on the road today into four-wheel AI, allowing drivers to talk directly with their cars to find and solve problems months before they happen. The new device is available for free this holiday season - no fees, no subscription required.

Appearing at the Los Angeles Auto Show, through Dec. 1, the new SPARQ Diagnostics device tracks 50,000 vehicle codes – more than any consumer diagnostics device to ever hit the market – and is personalized to every driver based on their unique behavior and vehicle. The device connects with drivers' phones, offering the vehicle's health score and proactively identifying potential maintenance or service in simple, everyday language.

The SPARQ Diagnostics device offers the depth and quality of vehicle data comparable to $10,000-plus commercial-grade on-board diagnostics (OBD II) scanners, and sells without the annual or monthly service fees of other consumer OBD II devices – costs that can, over the average length of car ownership, balloon to more than $1,000. And with the ability to engage in two-way conversations with their vehicles through the SPARQ Diagnostics AI interface, drivers will be more educated and prepared on the need for repairs or service, fair costs for service and parts, and policy questions with their car insurance.

The retail price of SPARQ Diagnostics is $499, without annual fees or subscription costs. But to demonstrate a commitment to forever changing the car service industry, SPARQ is giving the device to attendees of the L.A. Auto Show for free.

"Car design and functionality has advanced dramatically over time, but the way we maintain and service our cars is stuck in the past," said Daniel Nieh, co-founder of SPARQ. "There is no need for drivers to spend their time Googling why a check engine light is on, or what it will cost to repair an issue. SPARQ Diagnostics allows us to talk with and learn about our cars, so we don't have to rely on translators who profit from telling us what's wrong and how to fix it."

Nieh and co-founder Codrin Cobzaru, friends for decades and partners at technology startups, decided to tackle the traditional car servicing and maintenance industry after Cobzaru's girlfriend was repeatedly over-quoted by mechanics for the cost of a routine repair.

"Drivers are disempowered when they bring cars into the shop," said Cobzaru. "Most don't know what's actually wrong, and even if they do, they don't know how urgently it should be addressed, and what it should cost. With SPARQ, you ask the questions and your car gives you the honest answers, which will help to send more informed drivers to the shop less often."

SPARQ Diagnostics works by plugging into a car's OBD II port. After downloading the SPARQ app for iOS and answering some basic questions, drivers will have on-demand insight into their car's health, as well as an intuitive AI interface to ask any questions and receive quick, accurate, easy-to-understand answers about the car.

SPARQ will also give Diagnostics users a "time lapse" that reads and interprets all their insurance policy information and service records, connecting the dots so drivers are proactively informed about actions they need to take, without having to comb through paperwork.

Drivers interested in learning more about SPARQ, or purchasing SPARQ Diagnostics, can visit joinsparq.

About SPARQ

SPARQ is reimagining the relationship drivers have with their cars. The Irvine, Calif.-based startup's premier product, SPARQ Diagnostics, gives drivers the power of 50,000 vehicle codes and counting – the most to ever be available in a consumer device – and pairs it with AI personalization such as vehicle health score and identifying future services. SPARQ's mission is to give a voice, literally and figuratively, to the second-biggest investment people make in their lifetime, and to usher in a new era for a car servicing industry in desperate need of an upgrade.



