Scribe Security Introduces Game-Changing Solutions To Accelerate Fedramp Compliance For Software Supply Chains

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEL AVIV, NON-US, ISRAEL, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where robust cybersecurity measures are non-negotiable, achieving FedRAMP compliance has become a critical milestone for companies looking to deliver software to agencies. Scribe Security , a leader in software security, announces its innovative capabilities designed to help organizations achieve FedRAMP compliance faster and with reduced operational friction. Leveraging automated SBOM management, continuous assurance capabilities, and guardrails-as-code technology, Scribe Security streamlines the path to FedRAMP certification while ensuring robust security across the entire SDLC.

A Breakthrough for Secure Compliance

FedRAMP certification, while essential, poses significant challenges due to its stringent requirements, such as continuous vulnerability scanning, hardened container images, and asset inventory management. Traditional approaches rely heavily on manual processes, creating operational bottlenecks and diverting valuable resources from core business operations. Scribe Security transforms this process with its automated and integrated solutions, ensuring compliance while empowering development and security teams to maintain their focus on innovation.

The platform enables:

Automated SBOM Management: Real-time SBOM generation, enrichment, and centralization for every stage of the software lifecycle.

Continuous Assurance: Automated artifact signing, tamper-proof provenance tracking, and compliance evidence collection.

Guardrails-as-Code: Real-time enforcement of FedRAMP-aligned policies directly within CI/CD pipelines to prevent compliance violations.

Vulnerability Management: Continuous scanning and risk prioritization for all components, ensuring hardened containers and secure deployments.

Expert Perspectives

Danny Nebenzahl, CTO of Scribe Security, highlighted the technology's seamless integration into existing workflows:

“Our platform's frictionless technology eliminates the complexity of achieving FedRAMP compliance. By automating SBOM generation, signing artifacts, and enforcing policies with guardrails-as-code, we help companies secure their software supply chains without slowing down their development processes. Scribe ensures compliance is a natural extension of innovation, not a roadblock.”

Rubi Arbel, CEO of Scribe Security, emphasized the value Scribe delivers to its customers:

“FedRAMP certification is a gateway to unlocking new opportunities in the federal market, and Scribe Security enables companies to get there faster, with fewer resources. Our platform not only accelerates compliance but also fortifies customer trust, empowering businesses to focus on growth while we handle the complexities of securing their software supply chain.”

A Clear Path to FedRAMP Success

Scribe Security's capabilities address the most pressing FedRAMP requirements, including:

Hardened images through trusted signing and verification.

Continuous scanning and monitoring of container registries.

Policy enforcement and governance tailored to FedRAMP standards.

Evidence collection and centralized compliance reporting for audit readiness.

With Scribe, organizations gain a comprehensive solution to secure their software supply chains while dramatically reducing the time and effort required to meet regulatory requirements.

About Scribe Security

Scribe Security is a pioneering platform in software supply chain security, offering comprehensive solutions for SBOM management, compliance automation, and software integrity assurance. By enabling continuous assurance and end-to-end visibility, Scribe empowers organizations to meet the highest security standards and regulations while driving innovation.

For more information, visit .

Lilach bartal

G2MTeam

+972544975368 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.