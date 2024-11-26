Carrefour CEO Apologizes for Controversial Remarks on Brazilian Beef

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour Group, has issued a formal apology to Brazil's of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro. The apology comes after a recent statement by Carrefour France sparked controversy in the Brazilian agricultural sector.



Bompard's letter, delivered through the French Embassy to the of Agriculture, addressed the misunderstanding caused by Carrefour France's declaration. The CEO acknowledged that their communication in support of French producers had led to disagreements in Brazil.



"We recognize that Brazilian provides high-quality beef, adhering to standards and offering great taste," Bompard stated in the letter. He expressed regret for any confusion that may have arisen from Carrefour France's communication.



The controversy began on November 20th when Bompard announced that Carrefour would stop selling Mercosur-sourced meat in France. This decision, regardless of price or quantity, was based on claims that these products did not meet French market requirements and standards.







In response, Brazilian meatpackers boycotted Carrefour Group, halting meat supplies. They demanded a public retraction from Bompard before resuming business with Carrefour Brazil.



Bompard, describing himself as a "long-time friend of Brazil," emphasized Carrefour's decentralized structure. He explained that the group operates as a French entity in France and a Brazilian one in Brazil.

The CEO clarified that in France, Carrefour sources almost all its meat from French producers. Similarly, in Brazil, the company primarily purchases meat from local producers. Bompard stressed that these practices would continue in both countries.



He highlighted Carrefour's significant investments in Brazil, stating that the country had received the most investment from the group in recent years. "We have doubled both our investments and purchases from Brazilian agriculture," Bompard noted.







Carrefour Group also released a statement in France to address the controversy. The company expressed regret for the confusion caused by its communication and reaffirmed its recognition of Brazilian beef's quality, compliance with standards, and flavor.



The statement emphasized that Carrefour never intended to pit French agriculture against Brazilian agriculture. It acknowledged that both countries share a love for their land, culture, and good food.



This incident highlights the delicate balance multinational corporations must maintain when operating in different markets. It also underscores the importance of clear communication in international business relations.



