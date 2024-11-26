Gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara Claim Responsibility For Blast Near Rapper Badshah-Owned Bar In Chandigarh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi gang) have claimed responsibility for the blast that occurred outside and Badshah's bar in Chandigarh through a social post.

A low-intensity blast occurred outside the bar-cum-lounge in the Sector 26 area of Chandigarh in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The blast shattered the establishment's glass windows. No casualties were reported, Chandigarh said.

According to the social media post, the gang targeted De'orra restaurant and Sevillee Bar and Lounge, owned by Badshah.

It further said that the restaurant owners were contacted by phone for an extortion demand, but they did not respond.

The authenticity of the claims has not yet been confirmed.

"A low-intensity explosion took place outside De'orra, which is near the Sevillee bar and lounge, which is owned by rapper Badshah in sector 26. Both the restaurants are 30 metres away from each other," the police said.

CCTV footage from the area of the explosion showed an unidentified person throwing something towards the bar-cum-lounge and a cloud of smoke then engulfing the place, said the police.

The police also said that they received a call regarding a "loud sound" from the area around 3:30 am.

After inspecting the spot, the police team recovered jute rope pieces.

A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) collected the samples from the scene.

An inquiry into the matter was underway.

According to a report by India Today, the device may have been a crude bomb, possibly intended for extortion.

The blast is believed to have been caused by homemade bombs, the report said.

Goldy Brar was declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Indian government in January this year.

He had claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, 2022.