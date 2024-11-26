UN Expresses Concern Over Situation In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday expressed deep concern over escalating violence by the Israeli forces in Lebanon, which has claimed at least 97 lives, including eight children and 19 women, between November 22 and 24.

During a press briefing in Geneva, OHCHR Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said that seven paramedics were killed last week in three separate Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon. This brings the total number of workers killed to 226 between October 7 and November 18, 2023.

"Israeli military action in Lebanon has caused wide-scale loss of civilian life, including the killing of entire families, widespread displacement, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, raising serious concerns about respect for the principles of proportionality, distinction, and necessity," Laurence stated.

He reiterated the High Commissioner's call for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, emphasizing that the only way to end the suffering of civilians is through an immediate and permanent ceasefire on all fronts. (end)

